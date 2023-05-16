Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 717 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Guardant Health by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of GH opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.04. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 242.65% and a negative net margin of 145.61%. The firm had revenue of $126.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

