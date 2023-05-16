Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases New Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 950 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,261 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,559 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.4 %

DKS stock opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.45 and a 200-day moving average of $128.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.