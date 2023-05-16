Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases New Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 331,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GPI stock opened at $221.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.02. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $242.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total value of $344,505.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,242.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $591,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

