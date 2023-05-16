Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY stock opened at $173.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.29.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,693. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.