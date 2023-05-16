Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 305 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,163,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after purchasing an additional 726,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBWI opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

