Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 263.4% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 358,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 260,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,113,000 after acquiring an additional 192,809 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 452,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,969,000 after acquiring an additional 137,744 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 945,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,819,000 after purchasing an additional 126,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,869,000 after buying an additional 91,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THG has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.17.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG opened at $120.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.26 and a 12 month high of $149.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4,006.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -10,800.00%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

