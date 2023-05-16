Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.75.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 1,108,651 shares of company stock worth $411,034,331 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $434.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $368.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.93. The company has a market cap of $412.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $445.54.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

