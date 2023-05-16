Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Trims Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,678,000 after acquiring an additional 177,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,729,000 after acquiring an additional 407,347 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,700,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,937,000 after acquiring an additional 102,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock opened at $235.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 0.50. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $229.48 and a 12 month high of $356.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.13 and its 200 day moving average is $274.20.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.53.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

