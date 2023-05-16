Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 50,571 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,571 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.60% of Casella Waste Systems worth $24,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $95.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $95.67. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.56, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,498 shares of company stock worth $1,323,724 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

