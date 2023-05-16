Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 70,657 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,975 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,657 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $21,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,248 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after buying an additional 50,364 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,893 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,026 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 32,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,573 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

Shares of EXPE opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $135.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average of $98.59.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

