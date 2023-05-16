Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $33,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average is $70.18.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

