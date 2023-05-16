Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,213 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $20,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,688,000 after buying an additional 88,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 4.0% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,675,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,732,000 after purchasing an additional 141,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,553,000 after buying an additional 44,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after buying an additional 259,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other news, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DT Midstream news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE DTM opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet cut DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

