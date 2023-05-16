Jennison Associates LLC Has $22.52 Million Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Pembina Pipeline worth $22,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PBA opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.493 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Stories

