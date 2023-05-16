Jennison Associates LLC Has $28.56 Million Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,902 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $28,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

NYSE PBH opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

