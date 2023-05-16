Jennison Associates LLC Has $29.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hershey worth $29,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Hershey by 185.9% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,115,000 after acquiring an additional 404,423 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Hershey by 136.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 344,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,723,000 after purchasing an additional 283,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $270.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.73. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,591. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

