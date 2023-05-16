Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 17,024 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $28,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 561.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $320.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 272.63 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $187.07 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.00.

About Insulet

Get Rating

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

