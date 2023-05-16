Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 40,393 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,393 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Lennar worth $32,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Lennar by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $113.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $116.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

