Jennison Associates LLC Sells 224,441 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 224,441 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $23,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,365 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3,174.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 284,464 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,937,000 after purchasing an additional 246,779 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 152.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after buying an additional 107,682 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of AWI stock opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

