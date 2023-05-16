JMP Securities Raises Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $115.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.17.
HAE opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.11. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $55.44 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44.
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
