Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KDP opened at $32.36 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

