Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of KDP opened at $32.36 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.57.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.