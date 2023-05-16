KeyCorp Comments on PerkinElmer, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for PerkinElmer in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for PerkinElmer’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS.
PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $674.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.30 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share.
PerkinElmer Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:PKI opened at $115.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.45. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.65%.
PerkinElmer Company Profile
PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.
