Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) & Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Critical Survey

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) and Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Root has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Root alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Root shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -85.65% -81.67% -18.83% Kinsale Capital Group 20.44% 28.34% 7.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Root and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Root and Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Root $295.50 million 0.24 -$297.70 million ($18.02) -0.27 Kinsale Capital Group $895.83 million 8.62 $159.11 million $7.90 42.20

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Root and Kinsale Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 6 1 0 2.00 Kinsale Capital Group 1 2 2 0 2.20

Root presently has a consensus target price of $10.44, indicating a potential upside of 112.63%. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus target price of $334.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.19%. Given Root’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than Kinsale Capital Group.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Root on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Root

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions. The company was founded by Michael P. Kehoe on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.