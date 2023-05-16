Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:KPRX)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group raised Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes KIO-301, which is designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal disease, KIO-101 for patients with Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis, KIO-201 for patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery, and KIO-102.

