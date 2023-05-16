Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Up 12.9% in April

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 841,200 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the April 15th total of 745,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Kopin Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KOPN opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. Kopin has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 891,475 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kopin by 86.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,863,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 865,051 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 60.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 330,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 330,200 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kopin

(Get Rating)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.