Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LINC. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 9,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $58,558.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,555 shares in the company, valued at $289,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 9,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $58,558.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $190,933.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,184.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,342 shares of company stock worth $987,591. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 984,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 327,302 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2,151.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

