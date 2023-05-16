Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $38.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 18.13 and a quick ratio of 18.13. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,582,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 165.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 765,397 shares during the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,193,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at about $10,257,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

