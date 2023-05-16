LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,126,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 56,846 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.54% of LKQ worth $220,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,320 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in LKQ by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,704,000 after purchasing an additional 762,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in LKQ by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 558,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 453,959 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LKQ. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,273,653 shares of company stock worth $73,635,522 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.