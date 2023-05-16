Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.73) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.70) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.29.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE LYG opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 286,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 202,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 66,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,105,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.