Lonza Group AG to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lonza Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Lonza Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS.
Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.50.
Lonza Group Price Performance
Lonza Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from Lonza Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%.
Lonza Group Company Profile
Lonza Group AG is engaged in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare, and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, Capsule and Health Ingredients, and Corporate. The Biologics segment serves as contract development and manufacturing partner for biopharmaceuticals, catering customers for all clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle.
