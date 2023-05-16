MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,196,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,946 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.14% of MakeMyTrip worth $32,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 139.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

MMYT stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $34.68.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

