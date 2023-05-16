Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Digital in a report released on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 23.22% and a negative net margin of 571.35%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.47 million.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Compass Point raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 4.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 978,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 954,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

