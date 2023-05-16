Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:MARA)

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARAGet Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Digital in a report released on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 23.22% and a negative net margin of 571.35%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.47 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Compass Point raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 4.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 978,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 954,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.