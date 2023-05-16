Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MARA. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.11.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Marathon Digital stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $18.88.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.47 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 23.22% and a negative net margin of 571.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

