Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MARA. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.11.
Marathon Digital Stock Performance
Marathon Digital stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $18.88.
Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Digital Company Profile
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
