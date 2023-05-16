MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $317,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Price Performance

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $293.57 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities raised MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.10.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

