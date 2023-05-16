Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,689 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of CNI stock opened at $121.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average is $120.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.