Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 7,561 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.85.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

