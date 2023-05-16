National Bank Financial Comments on Home Capital Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.56. The consensus estimate for Home Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C($0.13). Home Capital Group had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of C$126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$123.40 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.00.

Shares of TSE HCG opened at C$43.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$23.82 and a 52-week high of C$43.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

