National Bank Financial Comments on Rogers Sugar Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Rogers Sugar’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Sugar’s FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RSI. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of RSI stock opened at C$6.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of C$642.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 0.55. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of C$5.58 and a 52-week high of C$6.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -189.47%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

