Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.54 by ($0.88). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $370.86 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and management of dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Featured Articles

