Needham & Company LLC Increases Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $106.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENTG. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,581.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average is $76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entegris has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $115.43.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 264.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.