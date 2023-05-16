Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,057 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.23% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $26,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 345,155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,797.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,682.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 163.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.84.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

