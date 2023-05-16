New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. DA Davidson upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

NYCB stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 301.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 46,047 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 139,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $10,663,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $4,520,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 416.6% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 54,434 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

