Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $17.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.18.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 43.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL opened at $9.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

