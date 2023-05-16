Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NKTX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.11.

Nkarta Stock Up 3.8 %

Nkarta stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $228.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.16. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Nkarta will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Nkarta by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 23.1% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nkarta by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

