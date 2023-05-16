Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NKTX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.11.

Nkarta stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $228.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.16. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Nkarta will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Nkarta by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 23.1% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nkarta by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

