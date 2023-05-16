Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $743.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.48 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

