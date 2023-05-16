Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.09.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.5 %

NSC opened at $212.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.92. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.