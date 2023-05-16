Notis McConarty Edward Sells 632 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Notis McConarty Edward cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.0% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.57.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $424.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

