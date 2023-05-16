Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $163.68 on Friday. Novanta has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $173.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.42 and a 200 day moving average of $152.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Novanta by 350.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novanta



Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

