Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) versus Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Kodiak Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.38 billion 5.10 $500.53 million N/A N/A Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$333.82 million ($6.39) -0.82

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S 20.08% 26.96% 13.00% Kodiak Sciences N/A -65.33% -44.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Novozymes A/S and Kodiak Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 2 5 1 0 1.88 Kodiak Sciences 1 3 3 0 2.29

Novozymes A/S presently has a consensus price target of $370.00, suggesting a potential upside of 593.14%. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus price target of $12.86, suggesting a potential upside of 143.97%. Given Novozymes A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Novozymes A/S is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Volatility and Risk

Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Kodiak Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD. The company was founded by Stephen A. Charles and Victor Perlroth in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

