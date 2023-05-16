Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,389 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $89,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nucor by 11.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,744 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,033,000 after buying an additional 287,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 25.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,716,000 after buying an additional 283,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

NUE stock opened at $140.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

