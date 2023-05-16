nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. CWM LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

nVent Electric stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.47. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

